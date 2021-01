Tanla Platforms partners with Microsoft to develop new digital CPaaS platform

To launch new platform on 20 January 2021

Tanla Platforms proposes to launch a cloud native, digital CPaaS platform with global scale on 20 January 2021. This new platform has been conceptualized and patented by Tanla. The United States Patent & Trademark Office has approved three patents for the same. Microsoft Corporation was the development partner who architected & built this platform for Tanla.

Tanla and Microsoft will jointly go to market in India and other parts of the world.

