GKW standalone net profit rises 501.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 166.59% to Rs 11.73 crore

Net profit of GKW rose 501.47% to Rs 8.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 166.59% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.734.40 167 OPM %76.6442.73 -PBDT9.791.94 405 PBT9.501.69 462 NP8.181.36 501

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 13:30 IST

