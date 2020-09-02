GKW standalone net profit rises 501.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 166.59% to Rs 11.73 crore

Net profit of GKW rose 501.47% to Rs 8.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 166.59% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.734.4076.6442.739.791.949.501.698.181.36

