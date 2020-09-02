AVT Natural Products standalone net profit rises 47.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 45.15% to Rs 101.49 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products rose 47.48% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 45.15% to Rs 101.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 69.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.101.4969.9213.9712.8713.968.7310.245.437.615.16

