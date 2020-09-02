AVT Natural Products standalone net profit rises 47.48% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 45.15% to Rs 101.49 croreNet profit of AVT Natural Products rose 47.48% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 45.15% to Rs 101.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 69.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales101.4969.92 45 OPM %13.9712.87 -PBDT13.968.73 60 PBT10.245.43 89 NP7.615.16 47
