JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices turn almost flat; Europe opens higher
Business Standard

AVT Natural Products standalone net profit rises 47.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.15% to Rs 101.49 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products rose 47.48% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 45.15% to Rs 101.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 69.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales101.4969.92 45 OPM %13.9712.87 -PBDT13.968.73 60 PBT10.245.43 89 NP7.615.16 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU