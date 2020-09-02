Shri Bholanath Carpets standalone net profit rises 733.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.76% to Rs 7.05 croreNet profit of Shri Bholanath Carpets rose 733.33% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.76% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 20.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.059.37 -25 20.1623.17 -13 OPM %8.093.31 -6.943.50 - PBDT0.340.06 467 0.360.29 24 PBT0.310.06 417 0.200.21 -5 NP0.250.03 733 0.140.15 -7
