Shri Bholanath Carpets standalone net profit rises 733.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.76% to Rs 7.05 crore

Net profit of Shri Bholanath Carpets rose 733.33% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.76% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 20.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7.059.3720.1623.178.093.316.943.500.340.060.360.290.310.060.200.210.250.030.140.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)