Gland Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1304.45, down 0.2% on the day as on 09:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.36% rally in NIFTY and a 7.67% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Gland Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1304.45, down 0.2% on the day as on 09:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 17957.7. The Sensex is at 61110.1, up 0.18%.Gland Pharma Ltd has eased around 5.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12154.05, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7400 shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.96 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

