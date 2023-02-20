Surya Roshni bags order worth Rs 114 crore from BPCL

Surya Roshni said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 113.63 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation for its Hyderabad pipeline project.

The contract involves supply of bare and 3LPE (external) coated line pipes for BPCL's project located Krishnapatnam - Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. The project has to be executed within a period of 9 months.

Surya Roshni is the largest GI steel pipe manufacturer and the second largest in lighting products and manufacturing conglomerate with business interest spanning steel pipes, cold rolled sheets and 3LPE coated API pipes, LED and conventional lighting products, fans, electric appliances, PVC pipes etc.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 121.4% to Rs 89.66 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with Rs 40.49 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales declined 0.4% YoY to Rs 2021.28 crore in Q3 FY23.

The scrip shed 0.60% to currently trade at Rs 690.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)