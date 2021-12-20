Gland Pharma Ltd spurts 2.42%, gains for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 3737.85, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.13% in last one year as compared to a 23.23% gain in NIFTY and a 6.07% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3737.85, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 3.3% on the day, quoting at 16424.7. The Sensex is at 55155.66, down 3.26%. Gland Pharma Ltd has added around 5.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13230.7, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 53.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)