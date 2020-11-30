Glenmark divests Momat Rino brand and its extension to Dr Reddys

-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced on 28 November 2020 that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to divest - subject to completion of certain precedent actions and closing activities - its brand Momat Rino (for Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan), Momat Rino Advance (for Russia), Momat A (for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan), Glenspray and Glenspray Active (for Ukraine), along with rights to the trademarks, dossiers and patents for the territories mentioned.
The divested brand and its extensions represent two types of products, (a) Mometasone mono product and (b) combination of Mometasone with Azelastine, and are indicated for the treatment of Seasonal and Perennial Allergic Rhinitis.
Robert Crockart, Chief Commercial Officer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited commented, In line with our strategy to launch Ryaltris, our global anti-allergy brand, in the markets of Russia and other CIS countries, we decided to divest the Momat Rino brand and its extension.
As we await approval to launch Ryaltris in the Russian market, we look forward to strengthening our respiratory franchise in the Russia/CIS region. We remain committed to the respiratory space globally.
