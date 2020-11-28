IRDAI approves Max Financial Service to increase its stake in Max Life

Through a share swap transaction with Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance CompanyMax Financial Services (MFSL) announced that Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved the proposed transfer of 39,47,75,831 equity shares constituting 20.57% of the paid-up equity share capital of Max Life Insurance Company (Max Life) held by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (MSI) to MFSL in exchange for issuance of 7,54,58,088 Equity shares of MFSL, constituting 21.87% of issued and paid-up share capital of MFSL (Share Swap Transaction).
MFSL will now proceed for the implementation of the Share Swap Transaction, which will entail swapping by MSI of its 20.57% stake in Max Life with a 21.87% stake in MFSL by way of issue and allotment of 7,54,58,088 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each at a price of Rs. 565.11 per equity share on a preferential allotment basis.
Upon consummation, this will effectively result in MFSL's stake in Max Life increasing to 93.10%. Presently, MFSL holds a 72.5% stake in Max Life and MSI owns 25.5% stake.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU