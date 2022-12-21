Glenmark launches first triple fixed-dose combination Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark), an innovation driven, global pharmaceutical company has launched the first triple fixed-dose combination Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India.

Teneligliptin is a widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor).

This FDC has been launched under the brand name Zita-PioMet, and contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) + Pioglitazone (15 mg) + Metformin (500mg/1000mg) in a sustained release (SR) formulation. This offers patients with Type 2 diabetes the convenience of once daily dosing to improve their glycemic control and achieve the targeted HbA1c within 24 weeks.

