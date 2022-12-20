Board of Central Bank of India to consider fund raising via Tier II bonds issuance

-
-
On 26 December 2022The Board of Central Bank of India will meet on 26 December 2022 to consider and approve the proposal of raising of capital through issuance of Tier II Bonds & matters connected there with subject to market conditions and necessary approvals during current financial Year i.e FY 2022-23.
