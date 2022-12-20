Board of Central Bank of India to consider fund raising via Tier II bonds issuance

On 26 December 2022

The Board of Central Bank of India will meet on 26 December 2022 to consider and approve the proposal of raising of capital through issuance of Tier II Bonds & matters connected there with subject to market conditions and necessary approvals during current financial Year i.e FY 2022-23.

