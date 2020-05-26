Glenmark Pharma firms up on starting new phase 3 clinical trial for Covid-19 patients

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.25% to Rs 356.20 after the company announced a new randomized, open-label study to test the combined efficacy of two antiviral drugs Favipiravir and Umifenovir as a potential COVID-19 treatment strategy.

The two antiviral drugs have different mechanism of action, and their combination may demonstrate improved treatment efficacy by effectively tackling high viral loads in patients during early stage of disease. The current Glenmark study will examine whether early administration of a combination of Favipiravir and Umifenovir, both acting by different mechanisms, enhances antiviral efficacy on COVID-19 patients.

Glenmark received approval from the Indian regulator to initiate the study. The combination study which will be called the FAITH trial will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients of moderate COVID-19 in India.

Early treatment with combination therapy will be evaluated for safety and efficacy as it is emerging as an effective approach in shortening duration of virus shedding, decreasing cytokine response, and facilitating early discharge of patients. Antivirals with different mechanisms of action could complement and enhance efficacy against COVID-19.

Glenmark said it also continues its Phase 3 clinical trials on antiviral Favipiravir monotherapy for COVID-19 patients in India.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals extended their winning streak for fifth consecutive trading session. The stock has surged 9% in five trading days from its previous closing low of Rs 326.9 on 18 May 2020.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology

