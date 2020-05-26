Just Dial rises after Q4 PAT jumps 22%

Just Dial gained 1.67% to Rs 353.45 after consolidated net profit jumped 21.6% to Rs 76.07 crore on 1.2% rise in net sales to Rs 234.95 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Other income stood at Rs 38.10 crore for the quarter (up 18.3% YoY), aided by MTM gains on investment portfolio due to decline in bond yields versus Rs 26.40 crore in Q3 December 2020 and Rs 32.20 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) gained 18% to Rs 97.54 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 82.71 crore in Q4 March 2019. Tax expenses stood at 16.52 crore in Q4 March 2020, declining 3.6% from Rs 171.13 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Just Dial said business was impacted due to nation-wide lockdown owing to COVID-19. The company assured that it has a strong Balance sheet and cash position, reviewing all avenues of cash generation and re-evaluating all costs.

Just Dial's consolidated adjusted EBITDA jumped 31.7% to Rs 80 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 60.7 crore in Q4 March 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 34% in Q4 March 2020 from 26.1% in Q4 March 2019.

Total Traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter ending 31 March 2020 stood at 138.9 million, a drop of 0.1% as compared to the same period last year. 80.1% traffic originated on Mobile platforms, 15.2% on Desktop/ PC and 4.7% on our Voice platform. Total active listings stood at 29.4 million as on 31 March 2020, an increase of 14.1% YoY and 2.7% QoQ. Total ratings & reviews stood at 109.7 million at the end of quarter, up 14.7% YoY. Active paid campaigns at the end of quarter stood at 536,236, up 7.1% YoY and 0.2% QoQ. The Q4 earnings were announced on Monday, 25 May 2020.

On 30 April 2020, board of directors approved buyback for Rs 220 crore on a proportionate basis through tender offer route at a maximum price of Rs 700 per share.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text.

