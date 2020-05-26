FMCG stocks edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 210.69 points or 2.04% at 10550.28 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 5.63%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 5.51%),Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 4.97%),L T Foods Ltd (up 4.29%),ITC Ltd (up 4.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd (up 3.92%), EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 3.61%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 2.87%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 2.41%), and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 2%).

On the other hand, Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (down 5%), Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (down 2.36%), and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 1.99%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 350.69 or 1.14% at 31023.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.55 points or 1.09% at 9137.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.11 points or 0.6% at 10587.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.41 points or 0.84% at 3759.93.

On BSE,972 shares were trading in green, 510 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)