Metal shares spurt

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 150.78 points or 2.43% at 6343.63 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 6.74%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 6.19%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.08%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.79%),NMDC Ltd (up 2.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.01%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.86%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.94%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.28%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 350.69 or 1.14% at 31023.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.55 points or 1.09% at 9137.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.11 points or 0.6% at 10587.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.41 points or 0.84% at 3759.93.

On BSE,972 shares were trading in green, 510 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

