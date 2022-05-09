Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for psoriasis, dermatitis drug

The drug company received a tentative approval from United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate foam.

Calcipotriene is used to treat plaque psoriasis of the skin and scalp while betamethasone dipropionate is used to treat dermatitis and inflammation of the skin.

Calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate foam are the generic version of Enstilar foam of Leo Pharma AS. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending March 2022, Enstilar foam marketed annual sales of approximately $115.2 million.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit fell 3.4% to Rs 239.75 crore on a 13.9% rise in net sales to Rs 3,141.47 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.27% lower to Rs 409.65 on the BSE.

