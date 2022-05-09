Volumes spurt at Procter & Gamble Health Ltd counter

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd notched up volume of 45597 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5667 shares

DCB Bank Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd, Pfizer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 May 2022.

DCB Bank Ltd saw volume of 1.98 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43473 shares. The stock increased 9.10% to Rs.85.15. Volumes stood at 51232 shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd witnessed volume of 2151 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 789 shares. The stock dropped 2.39% to Rs.3,501.95. Volumes stood at 712 shares in the last session.

Equitas Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 86536 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44159 shares. The stock gained 2.89% to Rs.110.40. Volumes stood at 53304 shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 3151 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1964 shares. The stock dropped 2.73% to Rs.4,197.40. Volumes stood at 1629 shares in the last session.

