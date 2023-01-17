Glenmark Pharma launches sacubitril + valsartan tablets in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched the sacubitril + valsartan tablets in India, for the treatment of heart failure marketed under the brand name 'Sacu V'.

inhibitor). These molecules have two therapeutic targets in the treatment of heart failure the natriuretic peptide (NP) system for sacubitril and the renin angiotensin system (RAS) for valsartan.

The use of sacubitril + valsartan has an established role in treatment of patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and has been endorsed by the latest heart failure treatment guidelines in Europe and the USA.

Alok Malik, EVP & business head of India Formulations at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, Heart failure is growing in India at an alarming rate; its prevalence is about 1% and affects around 8‐10 million individuals. With the launch of Sacu V, we are proud to bring to the patients an advanced and affordable treatment option, which has been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death or heart failure hospitalisation and to improve symptoms associated with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12‐month period ending December 2022, the total cardiology market is estimated to be Rs 20,730 crore. The ARNI market (sacubitril + valsartan) is estimated to be Rs 514 crore with an annual growth of 37.2%.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is primarily engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 1.1% to Rs 260.44 crore on 6% jump in net sales to Rs 3,312.49 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

