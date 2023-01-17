Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 156.12 points or 0.73% at 21105.3 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.76%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.17%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.99%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.95%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.51%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.46%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.12%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.08%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.94%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.28 or 0.53% at 60414.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.2 points or 0.46% at 17978.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 96.85 points or 0.34% at 28733.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 39.73 points or 0.44% at 8917.93.

On BSE,1457 shares were trading in green, 1982 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

