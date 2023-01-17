Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 414.75, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 8.05% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 414.75, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 17951.35. The Sensex is at 60319.53, up 0.38%.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 0.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12659.4, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 414.95, down 1.33% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 16.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 8.05% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 7.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)