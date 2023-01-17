Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 206.69 points or 0.54% at 38234.84 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.65%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.44%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.41%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 1.15%),Sheela Foam Ltd (down 1.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Blue Star Ltd (down 0.59%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.41%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.25%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.19%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.71%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.37%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.1%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.28 or 0.53% at 60414.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.2 points or 0.46% at 17978.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 96.85 points or 0.34% at 28733.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 39.73 points or 0.44% at 8917.93.

On BSE,1457 shares were trading in green, 1982 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

