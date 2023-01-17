JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Wheels India launches Flow Form technology in Cast Alloy Wheel

Healthcare shares edge lower
Business Standard

Consumer Durables stocks slide

Capital Market 

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 206.69 points or 0.54% at 38234.84 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.65%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.44%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.41%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 1.15%),Sheela Foam Ltd (down 1.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Blue Star Ltd (down 0.59%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.41%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.25%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.19%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.71%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.37%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.1%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.28 or 0.53% at 60414.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.2 points or 0.46% at 17978.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 96.85 points or 0.34% at 28733.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 39.73 points or 0.44% at 8917.93.

On BSE,1457 shares were trading in green, 1982 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU