Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches world's first Hypertension Awareness symbol

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched the world's first hypertension awareness symbol, in collaboration with Association of Physicians of India (API) and Hypertension Society of India (HSI). The symbol is developed in consultation with 50,000 leading doctors in the country, to raise awareness of the growing burden of hypertension and the need for timely screening.

Glenmark has also pledged on-ground support to the cause, by committing to screen 5 million people for hypertension, through screening kiosks at corporate hospitals in all major metro cities. Further, a dedicated task force of 200 people has been set up to conduct screening camps throughout the year in non-metros and remote parts of the country.

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease, stroke and kidney disease. The condition is directly responsible for 29% of all strokes and 24% of heart attacks in India. These advanced diseases pose a major burden on the country's healthcare infrastructure and contribute to high rates of morbidity and mortality. Clinicians stress that early and timely diagnosis is key to preventing the disease from advancing to more serious secondary complications.

