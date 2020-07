On 23 July 2020

The Board of UCO Bank will consider a proposal of raising of equity capital during the financial year 2020-21 through various modes such as Follow on Public Offer (FPO), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), Preferential issue, right issue etc. through circular resolution on or after 23 July 2020.

