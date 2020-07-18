Ashok Leyland's subsidiary Optare announces change in Chairman

Ashok Leyland's subsidiary, Optare Plc, on 18 July 2020 announced that after more than a decade of association with Optare Plc, John Fickling is stepping down as Chairman due to personal reasons.

In his place, Optare is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Andrew Palmer as Non-executive Chairman.

