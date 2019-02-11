Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets

-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.
S. FDA) for Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg, a generic version of Renagel1 Tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg, of Genzyme Corporation.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending December 2018, the Renagel Tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $102.1 million.
