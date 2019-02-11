JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aurobindo Pharma completes acquisition of businesses in five European countries
Business Standard

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets

Capital Market 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.

S. FDA) for Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg, a generic version of Renagel1 Tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg, of Genzyme Corporation.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending December 2018, the Renagel Tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $102.1 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 09:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements