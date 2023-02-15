GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 191.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.49% to Rs 1766.36 crore

Net profit of GMR Airports Infrastructure reported to Rs 191.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 626.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.49% to Rs 1766.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1165.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1766.361165.9930.0061.36101.65281.75-165.4267.32191.36-626.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)