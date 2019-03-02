JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Outcome of board meeting of Union Bank of India
Business Standard

JSW Steel signs a landmark USD 700 mn Advance Payment and Supply Agreement with DITH Group

Capital Market 

JSW Steel and Duferco International Trading Holding S. A. ("DITH") have aligned their strategic goals in a landmark USD 700 million 5-year Advance Payment and Supply Agreement ("APSA") executed on the 27 February 2019.

This unique financing structure provides JSW long term funding to complement its plans for future growth secured by committed exports of steel products to DITH.

For DITH the transaction assures a captive supply of various steel products from JSW over the term of the APSA.

The transaction further cements the long-term relationship between the two groups which have partnered together in various commercial ventures during the past 15 years. The deal is the largest trade finance facility to have been arranged in the Indian steel sector. In the past, JSW and DITH have entered into similar trade financing arrangements on smaller scale but for a longer term, all of which were successfully executed and completed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 18:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements