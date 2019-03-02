Outcome of board meeting of Union Bank of India

Held on 02 March 2019The Board of Union Bank of India at its meeting held on 02 March 2019 has approved the following -
1.Issue price of Rs. 58.49 per equity share including a premium of Rs. 48.49 per equity share for new equity shares to be issued to the eligible employees of the Bank under Union Bank of India Employee Share Purchase Scheme (Union Bank - ESPS).
2.The offer will open for subscription by eligible employees on 07 March 2019 and will close on 16 March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
