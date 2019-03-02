Indian Hume Pipe Company bags multiple orders worth Rs 187 cr from Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation, Nagpur

has received three Letters of Intent for the works aggregating to Rs.187.06 crore (excluding GST) from Irrigation Development Corporation, as under:

(1)Construction of from Kochi Barrage to Pench and allied Works of Kanhan River Projects (Kochi Barrage), The project is to be completed within 16 months with a maintenance period of 5 years.

(2)Construction of Pipe Distribution Network on Kapsi Sub Branch of Asolamendha Project.

The project is to be completed within 18 months and with a maintenance period of 5 years.

(3)Pauni Lift Irrigation Scheme. The project is to be completed within 24 months with a maintenance period of 5 years. The Agreements will be signed in due course.

