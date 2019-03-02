Kolte Patil Developers invests additional Rs 70 cr in township project at Pune

Kolte Patil Developers has made further investment of Rs 70 crore in its subsidiary - Kolte Patil I- (Pune), which is the SPV for its township project, Life Republic, Hinjewadi

The investment is in the form of convertible preference shares and debentures and has acquired these securities from its project SPV partner - III and -IV managed by

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)