Kolte Patil Developers invests additional Rs 70 cr in township project at Pune

Kolte Patil Developers has made further investment of Rs 70 crore in its subsidiary - Kolte Patil I-Ven Township (Pune), which is the SPV for its township project, Life Republic, Hinjewadi Pune.
The investment is in the form of convertible preference shares and debentures and has acquired these securities from its project SPV partner India Advantage Fund - III and India Advantage Fund -IV managed by ICICI Venture Funds Management Company.
