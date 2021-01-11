GNA Axles spurts on robust Q3 numbers

GNA Axles jumped 10.21% to Rs 356.25 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 249% to Rs 26.64 on 28.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 276 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

The company's consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 35.99 crore, rising 258.4% from Rs 10.04 crore in the same period last year. Current tax expense soared to Rs 9.7 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 3.11 crore in Q3 December 2019.

On BSE 1.23 lakh shares were traded so far on the counter as compared to its two week daily average of 21,000 shares. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 365 in intraday today. From its 52-week low of Rs 132 hit on 3 April 2020, the stock is up nearly 170%.

GNA Axles is engaged in the manufacturing of auto parts. It manufactures rear axles, shafts, spindles and other automobiles components for sale in domestic and foreign market.

