Energy shares ease

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 57.93 points or 0.97% at 5916.08 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 2.87%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 2.66%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 2.53%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.42%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 0.96%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.82%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.53%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.47%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.39%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 4.56%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.96%), and Coal India Ltd (up 1.65%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 442.81 or 0.91% at 49225.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 114.9 points or 0.8% at 14462.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 41.82 points or 0.22% at 18866.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.43 points or 0.37% at 6319.48.

On BSE,1355 shares were trading in green, 1695 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

