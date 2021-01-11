Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 243.2 points or 1.22% at 19675.69 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.33%), Finolex Cables Ltd (down 3.56%),Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 3.49%),GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.36%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Timken India Ltd (down 1.11%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.09%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.95%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.76%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.68%).

On the other hand, Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.99%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.07%), and SKF India Ltd (up 0.87%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 442.81 or 0.91% at 49225.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 114.9 points or 0.8% at 14462.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 41.82 points or 0.22% at 18866.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.43 points or 0.37% at 6319.48.

On BSE,1355 shares were trading in green, 1695 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

