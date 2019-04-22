Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.66% to Rs 129.09 croreNet loss of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 11.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.66% to Rs 129.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 160.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 53.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.93% to Rs 461.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 576.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales129.09160.68 -20 461.37576.22 -20 OPM %-6.9711.91 -0.1316.03 - PBDT-12.5918.87 PL -8.7991.38 PL PBT-13.1218.39 PL -10.8389.52 PL NP-8.7911.84 PL -7.5153.85 PL
