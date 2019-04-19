DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 50.02% in the March 2019 quarter

rise 27.40% to Rs 827.10 crore

Net profit of rose 50.02% to Rs 96.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 27.40% to Rs 827.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 649.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.62% to Rs 325.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 245.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 26.05% to Rs 3041.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2412.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

827.10649.193041.492412.9969.8162.1467.3561.89150.50102.77506.54386.17150.50102.77506.54386.1796.3364.21325.37245.34

