DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 50.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 27.40% to Rs 827.10 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 50.02% to Rs 96.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 27.40% to Rs 827.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 649.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.62% to Rs 325.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 245.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 26.05% to Rs 3041.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2412.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income827.10649.19 27 3041.492412.99 26 OPM %69.8162.14 -67.3561.89 - PBDT150.50102.77 46 506.54386.17 31 PBT150.50102.77 46 506.54386.17 31 NP96.3364.21 50 325.37245.34 33

First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 08:27 IST

