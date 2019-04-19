Jay Bharat Maruti standalone net profit declines 38.81% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.02% to Rs 480.31 croreNet profit of Jay Bharat Maruti declined 38.81% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.02% to Rs 480.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 480.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.41% to Rs 52.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 1994.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1730.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales480.31480.39 0 1994.001730.41 15 OPM %9.2710.02 -8.758.99 - PBDT35.4941.53 -15 143.18139.13 3 PBT18.3727.40 -33 81.6990.03 -9 NP11.1018.14 -39 52.1758.89 -11
