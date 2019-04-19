Jay Bharat Maruti standalone net profit declines 38.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.02% to Rs 480.31 crore

Net profit of declined 38.81% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.02% to Rs 480.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 480.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.41% to Rs 52.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 1994.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1730.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

