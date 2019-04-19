Majestic Auto reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.78 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-

Sales rise 246.81% to Rs 51.12 croreNet profit of Majestic Auto reported to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 246.81% to Rs 51.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 43.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 109.25% to Rs 116.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales51.1214.74 247 116.7055.77 109 OPM %42.1221.98 -54.3936.27 - PBDT20.612.27 808 52.096.04 762 PBT18.640.18 10256 45.10-2.16 LP NP19.78-0.61 LP 43.60-3.60 LP
