Alicon Castalloy standalone net profit rises 47.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 278.23 croreNet profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 47.03% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 278.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.76% to Rs 50.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 1073.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 928.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales278.23268.54 4 1073.70928.64 16 OPM %12.5711.69 -12.3011.09 - PBDT29.5825.60 16 108.1282.79 31 PBT20.2817.05 19 72.8452.89 38 NP15.5710.59 47 50.1936.17 39
