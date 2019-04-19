Alicon Castalloy standalone net profit rises 47.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 278.23 crore

Net profit of rose 47.03% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 278.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 268.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.76% to Rs 50.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 1073.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 928.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

278.23268.541073.70928.6412.5711.6912.3011.0929.5825.60108.1282.7920.2817.0572.8452.8915.5710.5950.1936.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)