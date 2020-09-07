Goa Carbon shuts Goa unit for maintenance

JUST IN
The calcined petroleum coke maker has temporarily shut its Goa unit from 4 September 2020 for maintenance.

The unit is located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete in Goa. The announcement was made post trading hours on Friday, 4 September 2020.

Goa Carbon reported a net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in Q4 March 2020, higher than a net loss of Rs 8.79 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales slumped 46.4% to Rs 69.22 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Shares of Goa Carbon rose 0.72% to Rs 223.05 on BSE. Goa Carbon is engaged in the manufacture and sale of calcined petroleum coke. The firm is a supplier to aluminum smelters, graphite electrode and titanium dioxide manufacturers, as well as other users in the metallurgical and chemical industries.

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 09:21 IST

