Responsive Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2020.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2020.

Responsive Industries Ltd tumbled 7.87% to Rs 98.95 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up crashed 5.93% to Rs 57.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 5.41% to Rs 11.88. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3386.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 925.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd shed 5.26% to Rs 196.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd plummeted 5.19% to Rs 16.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)