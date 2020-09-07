Sterling and Wilson Solar wins orders in Australia

Sterling and Wilson Solar announced that it has signed (along with its branch and Australian subsidiary) orders worth AUD 300 million (~INR 1,600 crore) in Australia.

The company said it has bagged two large scale solar projects in the country which will have an installed capacity of over 300 MW. The new projects have been secured from global independent power producer (IPPs), the work for which is expected to commence immediately.

Bikesh Ogra - Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar said the company's total order book in Australia now stands at about AUD 1.2 Billion (~INR 6,350 crore) with 5 projects and a portfolio of more than 1.1 GW.

The announcement was made on 6 September 2020. Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar rose 4.57% to settle at Rs 268.80 on 4 September 2020.

Sterling and Wilson Solar, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale, rooftop and floating solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manage all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning. The company also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties and offers solar plus storage solutions to its customers.

