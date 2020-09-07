Ratnamani Metals gains after new order win

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 2.19% to Rs 1,199.90 on BSE after the company announced that it has received two orders aggregating to Rs 190 crore in carbon steel division for the supply of coated CS pipes for oil and gas sector.

The order is to be completed between December 2020 to June 2021. The announcement was made on Saturday, 5 September 2020.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 20.7% fall in net profit to Rs 49.71 crore on a 1.6% decline in net sales to Rs 578.07 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.

