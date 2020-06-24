Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 24.44 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs rose 111.11% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.29% to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 95.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

24.4424.6795.7083.545.446.046.306.570.720.963.452.840.440.682.291.750.760.362.001.21

