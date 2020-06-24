JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tide Water Oil Co (I) standalone net profit declines 17.46% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 24.44 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs rose 111.11% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.29% to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 95.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.4424.67 -1 95.7083.54 15 OPM %5.446.04 -6.306.57 - PBDT0.720.96 -25 3.452.84 21 PBT0.440.68 -35 2.291.75 31 NP0.760.36 111 2.001.21 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 14:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU