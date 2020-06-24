JUST IN
JM Financial invests Rs 40 cr in co-living operator Isthara Parks
SW Investments standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of SW Investments declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.48% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 95.34% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.120.70 60 1.6334.99 -95 OPM %3.5710.00 -2.451.60 - PBDT0.040.07 -43 0.050.57 -91 PBT0.040.07 -43 0.050.57 -91 NP0.030.05 -40 0.040.42 -90

