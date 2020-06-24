Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.83% to Rs 50.93 croreNet Loss of Lakshmi Mills Company reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.83% to Rs 50.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.81% to Rs 218.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 247.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales50.9367.75 -25 218.45247.70 -12 OPM %7.682.46 -3.045.55 - PBDT1.65-0.37 LP 0.207.54 -97 PBT-0.61-3.53 83 -8.07-3.86 -109 NP-0.44-9.95 96 -1.52-7.93 81
