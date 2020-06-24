JUST IN
India Tourism Development Corporation announces cessation of director
Business Standard

Intellivate Capital Ventures standalone net profit rises 92.31% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Intellivate Capital Ventures rose 92.31% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.330.33 0 0.330.33 0 OPM %87.8842.42 -48.4815.15 - PBDT0.290.14 107 0.160.05 220 PBT0.290.14 107 0.160.05 220 NP0.250.13 92 0.120.04 200

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 13:58 IST

