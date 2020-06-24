Intellivate Capital Ventures standalone net profit rises 92.31% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Intellivate Capital Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 63.31% in the March 2020 quarter
Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the March 2020 quarter
HSIL standalone net profit declines 89.92% in the March 2020 quarter
Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit rises 444.88% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Intellivate Capital Ventures rose 92.31% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.330.33 0 0.330.33 0 OPM %87.8842.42 -48.4815.15 - PBDT0.290.14 107 0.160.05 220 PBT0.290.14 107 0.160.05 220 NP0.250.13 92 0.120.04 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU