Godawari Power & Ispat to set up multiple facilities in Raipur and Baster region of Chattisgarh

Godawari Power & Ispat has entered into an memorandum of understanding with the Govt. of Chattissgarh for setting up of the following facilities in Raipur region and Baster region of Chattissgarh.

Spong iron facility in both region with 10,00,000 TPA capacity each

Steel Melting Shops with CCM in Raipur region with 10,00,000 TPA capacity

Land refining furnance (RLF/VOD/VD) in Raipur region with 10,00,000 TPA capacity



Steel in Raipur region with 10,00,000 TPA capacityFerro Alloys / Pig Iron in Bastar region with 2,50,000/ 5,00,000 TPA capacityRolling Mill in Raipur region with 10,00,000 TPA capacityCoal Gassifier / PCI in Raipur region with 1,00,000 NM3/hour capacityPower in both regions with 150 MW and 100 MW respectivelyOxgen plant in Raipur region with 20,000 NM3/hour capacity

The cost of projects is estimated at Rs.1,400 crore for Raipur Region and Rs.900 crore for Bastar Region. Both the projects will be implemented in phased manner mainly out of internal accruals. The investment will be spread for 4 to 5 years after obtaining all regulatory approvals.

The State Government will facilitate the company in procuring land, water allocation, coal linkages, facilitate expeditious grant of approvals and recommend Ministry of Steel, Power, Environment, and Forests, Government of India and also provide all incentives available to the Mega/Very Large Industrial Projects as, per the Industrial Policy.

