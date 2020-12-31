Godawari Power & Ispat to set up multiple facilities in Raipur and Baster region of Chattisgarh

-
ALSO READ
Godawari Power rises after signing MoU with Chhattisgarh Govt
Godawari Power & Ispat receives environmental clearance for capacity expansion
Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 14.52% in the June 2020 quarter
Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 110.81% in the September 2020 quarter
Godawari Power & Ispat and subsidiary receive credit ratings from India Ratings
-
At an estimated cost of Rs 2300 crGodawari Power & Ispat has entered into an memorandum of understanding with the Govt. of Chattissgarh for setting up of the following facilities in Raipur region and Baster region of Chattissgarh.
Spong iron facility in both region with 10,00,000 TPA capacity each
Steel Melting Shops with CCM in Raipur region with 10,00,000 TPA capacity
Land refining furnance (RLF/VOD/VD) in Raipur region with 10,00,000 TPA capacity
Ferro Alloys / Pig Iron in Bastar region with 2,50,000/ 5,00,000 TPA capacity
Rolling Mill in Raipur region with 10,00,000 TPA capacity
Coal Gassifier / PCI in Raipur region with 1,00,000 NM3/hour capacity
Power in both regions with 150 MW and 100 MW respectively
Oxgen plant in Raipur region with 20,000 NM3/hour capacity
The cost of projects is estimated at Rs.1,400 crore for Raipur Region and Rs.900 crore for Bastar Region. Both the projects will be implemented in phased manner mainly out of internal accruals. The investment will be spread for 4 to 5 years after obtaining all regulatory approvals.
The State Government will facilitate the company in procuring land, water allocation, coal linkages, facilitate expeditious grant of approvals and recommend Ministry of Steel, Power, Environment, and Forests, Government of India and also provide all incentives available to the Mega/Very Large Industrial Projects as, per the Industrial Policy.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU