Godawari Power receives consent for expanded iron ore production

-
ALSO READ
Godawari Power & Ispat receives Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board approvals
NMDC gets LoI for Bailadila iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh
Tata Steel reports Q1 PAT at Rs 9,768 cr
Godawari Power gains after iron ore plant gets "Consent to Operate" from CECB
Godawari Power soars on regulatory nod for capacity expansion
-
From Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation BoardGodawari Power & Ispat has received Consent to Operate from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board for expanded Iron Ore Mine of capacity of 2.35 Million Tonnes Per Year along with other associated activities under section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and under section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 within the existing mining lease area of 138.96 Ha at Village Kachche, Tehsil Bhanupratappur, District Uttar Bastar (Kanker), Chhattisgarh.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU