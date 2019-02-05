Godrej Agrovet drops after poor Q3 result

Agrovet lost 3.29% to Rs 475.45 at 09:23 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit fell 17.45% to Rs 40.92 crore on 17.53% rise in total income to Rs 1462.27 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 30.96 points, or 0.08% to 36,613.70

On the BSE, 2,361 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 6,340 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 485 and a low of Rs 474.10 so far during the day.

Commenting on Q3 December 2018 performance B. S. Yadav, Managing Director, Agrovet, said animal feed segment results have been adversely impacted by sharp increase in prices of key raw materials.

Agrovet is a diversified, research & development focused agri- business company. The company holds leading market positions in the different businesses in which it operates - Animal Feed, Crop Protection, Oil Palm, Dairy and Poultry and Processed Foods.

