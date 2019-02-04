Volumes soar at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

recorded volume of 10.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 35.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30114 shares

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 February 2019.

recorded volume of 10.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 35.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30114 shares. The stock lost 2.41% to Rs.333.95. Volumes stood at 38776 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 5.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25993 shares. The stock rose 4.64% to Rs.2,998.95. Volumes stood at 16406 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 613.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69.68 lakh shares. The stock dropped 31.06% to Rs.18.20. Volumes stood at 77.12 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 3234.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 514.56 lakh shares. The stock lost 33.19% to Rs.7.75. Volumes stood at 564.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Ltd clocked volume of 302.98 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54.86 lakh shares. The stock lost 20.28% to Rs.150.75. Volumes stood at 59.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)